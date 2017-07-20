Pak-Iran border commission holds meeting in Tehran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office stated on Wednesday that the Pak-Iran border commission has held its first meeting in Tehran and agreed to enhance joint cooperation against drug smugglers, human traffickers and terrorists. The Pakistani side was headed by Foreign Ministry’s Mansoor Ahmed Khan and included Southern Command Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Sardar Tariq.

An FO spokesperson said issues related to the Pak-Iran border were discussed in the meeting. Both sides agreed to fully implement the 1960 Pak-Iran border agreement, the spokesperson added. Both sides also agreed to refrain from violating the 917-kilometre-long border between the two countries, the spoesman stated further.

The international border linking Pakistan’s Balochistan and Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province is the site of frequent turmoil, both between the state security forces and terrorists operating in each other’s territory.