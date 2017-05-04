Pak, Iran bilateral ties unbreakable: Iranian FM

Muhammad Arshad

The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, Wednesday, said that both the two Pakistani and Iranian nations had always stood alongside each other in difficult condition and bilateral ties are unbreakable. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran are influenced by the ancient and historical bonds between the two nations,

Speaking in at a lunch hosted by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here, Zarif added that Iran considered Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together.

He reiterated Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the Parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.

Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar MNA and Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, host Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that robust Pak-Iran relation was inevitable for regional peace, security and prosperity. Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement is highly imperative for promoting cohesion and stability in the entire region. Discussing regional security and peace, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan and Iran share views on the importance on the establishment of peace and security in the region and the reinforcement of unity in the Muslim world. The regional issues should be resolved by the neighboring countries themselves, he added.

Referring to numerous capacities of both countries for cooperation, the speaker said that signing of banking agreement and declaration of Gawadar and Chabahar as sister ports are significant steps in line with using existing capacities in promoting bilateral ties.