Pak Infrastructure Bank to be established with paid up capital of $1b

Observer Report

Washington

Pakistan has made an impressive headway in Financial and Digital inclusion, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said at the press briefing with Pakistani media towards the end of his current visit to Washington DC for attending the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. During a five-day visit in Washington DC, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attended mandatory meetings of IMF and WB along with more than two dozen meetings on sidelines with officials of the State Department, Think tanks and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Finance Minister Dar gave a detailed round up on the plenary sessions with the IMF and World Bank during the press briefing. He said that there is a positive sentiment about the tremendous economic rebound experienced by Pakistan over last four years. Pakistan was at the verge of bankruptcy in 2014 and today Pakistan is likely to achieve approx. 5% growth rate during the current financial year. Both IMF and WB are on the same page with the Govt. in these projections. The Global credit rating agencies have upgraded the rating of Pakistan from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ and from stable to ‘positive’ over the years to an extent that the country is likely to be included in G-20 Countries by 2030.

Minister Dar further said that Pakistan has successfully completed the IMF program first time ever and is now considered as a case study of economic turnaround due to prudent fiscal & monetary policies and macro structural reforms.

During the course of Discussion, Minister Dar outlined the important financial initiatives to be undertaken by the Government in near future. Pakistan Infrastructure Bank would be established with a paid up capital of one billion dollars. It would finance private investors in development projects. Both IMF and Govt. of Pakistan would have 20% shares each and the rest would be met by international organizations such as IFC.

Dar further said that Govt would soon be launching Pakistan Development Funds. The shares worth Rs.100 billion of the Pakistan

Development Fund would be offered to Pakistani diaspora in order to channelize their valuable remittances effectively. Later on, the shares of the Pakistan Development Fund would be enlisted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. After success of Sukok Bonds, Pakistan Development Fund would be another attractive investment for overseas Pakistanis.

Finance Minister also mentioned that the Govt has entered into consultation with the World Bank to introduce solar energy as a new electricity generation alternative at a lowest cost in Pakistan.

Pakistan Embassy holds forum to highlight economic reforms

Meanwhile, the third session of “Pakistan Embassy Forum” was held to highlight economic achievements and draw attention of US investors to the lucrative environment and incentives offered to foreign entrepreneurs.

Pakistan Embassy hosted the forum – titled “Economic Reforms and Revival in Pakistan,” which was presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who was here to attend the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF that ended this weekend.

The session was well-attended by participants from think-tanks, officials of Washington based organizations and notables of Pakistani American diaspora.