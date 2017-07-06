Pak industrial policy

The current and previous governments of Pakistan failed to implement a robust industrial policy that would lead to industrialisation in Pakistan. There have been many stopgap measures, therefore, they have ultimately failed to improve industrialization.

The Government has to realize that there has to be improvement in central policies towards all industries besides area specific policies to help increase industries in Pakistan. Firstly SRO and refund culture has to stop. Secondly no industry to get incentives, subsidiaries and zero tax discounts. If any industry declares loss for more than 3 years, their licence should be revoked or warning be issued.

Industrial areas that are far away from sea port would get reduced electricity rate, based on distance, to compensate their high transport costs and make these areas competitive for large industries. Similarly all industries, located in industrial areas should be eligible for easy SME loans at low rates that should be equal to the industrial land and building value.

The Government also has to help streamline industrial investment. By highlighting products that are imported into country they can direct local investment into industries that can reduce our import bill. Targeted industries should get a one-off low tax rate for 6 year for imports, but they can avail it every year only if they pay taxes and show profits.

Similarly if the Government uses the German model of integrated industrial unit, they can design a whole industrial complex for local investment. The complex would consist of many small units that are interconnected by pipes and rail tracks.

For example, Marl Germany has an industrial area that consists of liquid tank storage, truck delivery, ester to alcohol conversion, a cracker and various chemical production units. Each operated by different companies but they were all connected via pipes for easy transport of chemicals, greatly reducing their costs. Labour law also needs improvement. Currently labour unions only exploit workers and companies, while many SMEs cannot afford to pay government designated salaries for labour, while Pakistan suffers from high number of jobless workers. The current law also favours labourers when they leave their jobs unannounced, or when they are kicked out for gross negligence, and the labour courts are not useful to resolve the problems.

No company can exploit their workers in Pakistan nowadays, especially with mass media, TV channels and cheap mobile phone connections. Therefore labour laws should be constructed that ensure labourers in industries are professional in their conduct. And they should ensure that companies don’t end up paying extortion or high court fees for a labourer kicked out for not doing his job.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

