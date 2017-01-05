Pak, India urged to complete nationality verification of prisoners

City Reporter

Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) expresses its deep concern about the case of a Pakistani prisoner in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Rubeena is in prison even after the completion of her sentence since her nationality is not yet verified by Pakistan. Rubeena, a resident of Musa Colony, Hyderabad, Pakistan had visited Delhi in November 2012 for medical treatment for asthma. She was accompanied by her husband and four-month-old daughter who has been with her all these years.

According to reports in the media, Rubeena has said that her husband abandoned her and disappeared with her documents and money. Rubeena was arrested on 6th November 2012 and her sentence was completed on 7th Oct 2013. Consular access was given on 26th February 2013 in Amritsar. Nearly four years have passed but still her nationality is not confirmed.