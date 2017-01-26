Pak, India troops exchange sweets

Observer report

Lahore

Soldiers of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets to mark India’s 68th Republic Day on Thursday.

India won independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, but it was not until January 26, 1950, that the nation declared itself a sovereign republic state with the adoption of its constitution. This day is celebrated as Republic Day.

BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers shook hands as they exchanged sweets.

“On the behalf of DG BSF and BSF, happy Republic Day to all my countrymen and on this occasion, BSF presented the sweets to the Pakistan Rangers,” said, BSF Commandant, Sudeep Kumar, in Attari village of northern Punjab state.

It is a tradition for Indian and Pakistani soldiers to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major festivals every year. The annual practice is a confidence building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.