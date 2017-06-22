Pak -India have to keep door open for all possibilities: Basit

New Delhi

Pakistan’s outgoing High Commissioner to India says the two countries need to continue engagement on terror and other issues While reiterating Pakistan’s position that talks and preconditions cannot go together, he is optimistic they will resume in the near future. As he ends his stint, he talks about the need for a structured initiative on the ‘front channel’. He also calls for keeping the door open to all possibilities. In an interview with The Hindu newspaper, Abdul Basit referred to defeating India in Champions Trophy said the two countries should play cricket and other sports too. “If we put off all sporting ties until we solve our problems, that wouldn’t be wise.

These events do help create a better environment and we need that “ he said. Answering a question, Abdul Basit said Pakistan was very hopeful because our PM took a very bold decision to travel to India in May 2014 at the inauguration of Prime Minister Modi but after that the process got stuck. Notwithstanding all the problems, the two countries were able to agree on a framework to restart talks in December 2015 and on the comprehensive bilateral dialogue, which was our biggest achievement in the last three years. “In diplomacy, you cannot simply lock the door and throw the key away. You have to keep the door open for possibilities.

I am hopeful that Pakistan and India will talk to each other, but whether it happens now or two years down the road, I do not know” the seasoned diplomat said. Asked about his contacts with the APHC leadership, he said Pakistan’s position is that the Hurriyat represents the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that’s why these talks our necessary. He said we in Pakistan strongly feel that talks and preconditions do not go together. India has a different position.

Now terrorism is also a big issue for us, and in Pakistan, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction has proven our concerns. We aren’t shying away from issues like terrorism. But even when you look at the Mumbai or Pathankot attacks, if you want to conduct a proper trial, the two countries would need to cooperate with each other. And this cooperation cannot take place in a void or a vacuum. Without talking, how can you realistically expect these issues to come to a close? I feel that now that we have a framework under which to resume talks, it is just a matter of time. Test of the interview: Q: Are you quite confident that the framework agreed to when Sushma Swaraj travelled to Pakistan in December 2015 would be taken forward if and when talks resume, as so much has changed since then? Answer: The issues remain the same. No matter how much you fiddle with this framework, you will end up coming to the same issues. Obviously we don’t expect overnight results, but our engagement must not be interrupted. Only then can we move beyond this environment of accusations. Q: Ms. Swaraj said a few days ago that there were three conditions for talks: that issues must be resolved through dialogue, dialogue must be bilateral and terror and talks can’t go simultaneously. What is your objection to those? Answer: As I said, talks and preconditions can’t go together. We have no qualms about solving our problems bilaterally, and we have been trying to do that.

Q: It seems as if Pakistan is constantly looking for a third party. A few days ago, the Russian government had to deny the Pakistani contention that President Vladimir Putin had offered to mediate… Answer: — INP