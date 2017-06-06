Pak, India DGMOs make hotline contact

LoC violations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Local commanders of the Pakistani and Indian armies made hotline contact on Monday in the wake of alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Two individuals were killed and six others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing at Battal, Jandrot and Hotspring sectors along the LoC on the morning of June 1.

According to the ISPR statement, the Pakistan director general military operations (DGMO) told his Indian counterpart that the killing of innocent civilians and labelling ‘inadvertent crossers’ as infiltrators is “highly unprofessional”.

The Pakistan Army DGMO asked the Indian command for “actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue”.

Pakistan Army is committed to maintaining peace along the LoC, the ISPR said.