Pak-India blind cricket teams to lock horns on Feb 1

Islamabad

Though Pakistan and Indian cricket teams are currently not playing cricket against each other but on the other hand both the neighbouring countries blind cricket teams will lock horns on February 1 in the Second World Blind Twenty20.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Muhammad Jamil will be leading the Pakistan team in the World Blind T20 scheduled to be held in India from January 31.

Pakistan will play its opener against England on January 31while the green-shirts will face India in their second match on February 1.

Sultan said the training camp of Pakistan Blind Cricket team for the upcoming World Blind T20 will be held in Lahore from January 14.

“As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp and the final squad for the mega event will be announced on January 25 comprising of 17 players,” he said.

He said hopefully Pakistani players would get visas in time to proceed for the mega event. “We have got No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to feature in the event.”

“We are in touch with our counterparts in India and hopefully after getting security clearance from the neighbouring country we will get visas for our players well in time,” he said. Besides Pakistan and India teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal are participating in the tournament.—APP