Pak ideal destination for Chinese investment

Shanghai

Pakistan can achieve objective of economic development and become a major industrial zone by attracting Chinese investment and surplus production because of its low labor cost and big consumer market. “China is a huge economic power and looking forward to new markets for its surplus production and Pakistan could become an ideal destination for Chinese investment and goods because of vibrant middle class and hardworking workforce,” Pakistan Counsel General, Shanghai, Dr. Naeem Khan said on Friday. He opined that with huge consumers market and skilled, hardworking and low cost labor, Pakistan can attract the Chinese investors and traders and make Pakistan a major industrial zone. He said that China is committed to invest more than US$ 60 billion under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative in energy and infrastructure sectors in Pakistan. “China is helping us in construction of roads, telecommunication network, Gawadar port and airports and all this will play a key role in handling future production capacity,” he said in an interview with APP. Naeem Khan said the China considering Pakistan a strategic partner has been encouraging its investors and traders to go Pakistan take part in investment and trade activities. “We can achieve our goal of economic prosperity by utilizing this opportunity in an appropriate manner by enhancing our economic base and overcoming challenges,” he added. —APP