Pak hands over list of prisoners to India

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

India once again sought consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jhadav on Saturday and in accordance with the Consular Access Agreement between the two countries, Pakistan handed over a list of prisoners to India. The government handed over a list of 546 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad, said a statement, issued from the Foreign Office. Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively under the Consular Access Agreement between the two countries, signed on May 21, 2008. According to the statement, the list contains the names of 52 civilians and 494 fishermen.