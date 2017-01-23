Pak goodwill vs Indian belligerence

WHILST Pakistan continues to show its strong desire to have peaceful relations with India, the other side unfortunately appears to be in no mood to ease up the tension and move towards normalisation of relations. As a goodwill gesture on Saturday Islamabad handed over Chandhu Babul Chohan to Indian authorities aiming to ensure peace and tranquillity at Line of Control and Working boundary yet Modi government has something else in mind as it plans to increase substantially its already sizeable tank force along the border with Pakistan. Preparations to deploy more than 460 tanks on the border leaves no doubt that India is all set to further instigate the situation on the border in days to come.

Despite what India wants to achieve through its belligerence, we believe the very act of Pakistan to release Indian soldier, who deserted to our territory after developing serious differences with his seniors, indeed is not only a demonstration of maturity but also a testimony that it does not want to indulge in any baseless propaganda campaign against its neighbour. Our authorities could have exploited grievances of Indian soldier against his military commanders, who in occupied Kashmir have unleashed a wave of terror against innocent Kashmiris, but instead of using him as a propaganda tool he was allowed to go back home. This is in complete contrast to Indian approach which is totally based on cynicism. We believe if Indians had managed to catch any Pakistani soldier, they would have left no stone unturned to slander Pakistan and prove him as an ISI agent. On the matter of detained Indian fishermen also, Pakistan has always shown a bigger heart. However, unfortunately Indian government has not reciprocated to these overtures positively. Rather its own Supreme Court has taken a notice on a petition recently about illegal and unconstitutional detention of about two hundred and fifty four Pakistani prisoners who have been languishing in different Indian jails for over a decade. There are also instances that Pakistani prisoners detained after straying across the land or maritime borders remain struck up in jails despite completion of their sentence and most despicably they are subjected to worst kind of maltreatment. We call upon Modi government to show mercy to innocent Pakistani prisoners and free them on humanitarian grounds. We will also urge the international human rights organisations to take notice of the plight of these prisoners and pressurise New Delhi for their release. As far as the Indian decision to enhance deployment of tanks at the border is concerned, we understand its embedded interest to heat up the ceasefire line and divert the attention of world community from its ongoing State repression and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. In our view, such tactics will no longer work given the intensity of freedom movement in occupied Kashmir since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. Modi government must shun the path of antagonism, amiably respond to Pakistan’s goodwill gestures and pursue the course of talks for resolution of all outstanding disputes in order to bring durable peace and stability to this volatile region.

Related