Pak to get position of prestige, honour world-over: Shahbaz

Agreements of billions of dollars signed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan was destined to get a position of prestige and honor in the world-over.

He said this addressing the concluding session of second international seminar on investment opportunities in the Punjab.

On the occasion, more than 60 agreements and MoUs of international investment in the Punjab were signed. Provincial ministers, diplomats, consul generals of China and Turkey, members of the parliament, Chief Secretary, investors from 26 countries of the world, and local traders and industrialists attended the seminar.

In the seminar, the industrialists and investors coming from 26 different countries of the world, signed agreements worth billions of dollars for investment in different sectors in the province.

Shahbaz said, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the day would come soon when the begging bowl would be broken and culture of dependency would come to an end. Pakistan shall get a position of prestige and honor in the world-over. I would appeal the national and international investors to invest in Pakistan, and in the Punjab, and set up projects of development and prosperity to earn profits and provide services to the people. Your investment would be fully protected, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s largest coal power project is going to be inaugurated in 48 hours by the Prime Minister. The 1320MW project has been completed in a record period of 22 months and 660MW electricity of this project has been provided to the national grid. T

The Chief Minister said that he has held marathon meetings with heads of different investment companies, and added that he was happy that investors have shown great interest in investment in the Punjab, and have also commended the investment friendly policies of the Punjab government.

He said the investors of China, Turkey and other countries are given a VVIP status, and they are provided with every facility in the Punjab. My investors are my masters and our hearts beat in unison as we are like one family.

The Chief Minister thanked Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Turkey and other countries, ambassador of China to Pakistan, ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Chinese and Turkish Consul Generals, Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of the concerned departments and officials of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, for successful holding of this seminar, and said that they have jointly worked like a team to make the holding of this seminar a success.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held separate meetings with heads of investment groups and foreign companies attending the international business seminar.

During the meetings, detailed discussions were held to promote investment in different sectors in the Punjab. The investors belonging to different countries including China, France, Turkey, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK consented for investment in different sectors. They assured strong interest in investment in energy, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, low-income housing schemes and industry etc.

They also congratulated the Chief Minister for successful holding of international seminar on business opportunities and said that Shahbaz Speed is talk of the town.