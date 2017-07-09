Pak furniture has potential to dominate global market with innovative designs

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail on Saturday said Pak furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and can significantly contribute to exports however, it direly needed package of incentives and facilitation for boosting export.

Talking to media here at Expo Centre on the 2nd day of 3-day mega 8th Interiors Pakistan organized by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), he said unfortunately the furniture sector remained badly neglected since the creation of Pakistan and which he added now deserved special attention of the federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern scientific lines by developing new designs which are in great demand worldwide and handmade Pak furniture has become popular globally.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI Senior President Aamir Atta Bajwa, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, PFC GM Hamid Mehmood and coordinator Adnan Afzal were also present on this occasion. Zubair Tufail further said there is an urgent need to explore international market for boosting our exports as there is a lot of potential for increasing Pakistani furniture export, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made, and with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span.

He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billions for the next five years.

Talking on this occasion, SAARC Chamber Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said our global image of a producer of low quality, cheap, selected goods and services is hurting our export potential to the maximum. “We need to increase our productivity by increasing our efficiency, profitability by providing export incentives, competitiveness by rapid globalisation and sustainability by protecting the environment.

He further said that foreign companies have shown keen interest in Pakistani market. He urged the Pakistani businessmen to start joint ventures with their foreign counterparts. “All this can happen if there is government’s will and a vision amongst furniture traders. Joint ventures with foreign companies through trade commissions for providing machines on lease can bring product quality at par with highest international standards.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamir Atta Bajwa suggested a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

He said additionally, there is a need to increase our export surplus, product utilization capacity, productivity, enhanced quality control and private-public partnership. We need to strengthen the practices to attract foreign direct investment and economic diplomacy while SMEs shall be facilitated and encouraged to export. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion, apprising the trade leaders of successful exhibitions of Interiors Pakistan said more than nearly 100 leading companies and interior designers displayed their products in 8th mega exhibition.

He said a sale of rupees 30 million was recorded on the first day of exhibition which reflected its popularity among the people including the visit of three foreign delegations. He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great potential in future and he predicted that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan would highlight the skill and talent in the country. On the 2nd day of mega exhibition, visitors on the lookout for buying furniture enjoyed special discount of up to 20% on different items exhibited at the event.—INP