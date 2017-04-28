Pak has full control over border areas

Offers treatment to Afghans injured in Mazar-i-Sharif blast

Observer Report

Kabul

A high-level Pakistan Army delegation, headed by Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, in a visit to Afghanistan offered free medical treatment to Afghans injured in an attack on a military base in Mazar-i-Sharif last week.

The delegation, on the direction of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahramee and the Afghan Army Chief Gen Muhammad Sharif Yaftali, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The top-level delegation held talks with Afghan officials over bilateral border coordination measures, and conveyed condolences on behalf of Gen Bajwa over the loss of lives in the Mazar-i-Sharif attack, and expressed solidarity with the Afghan forces and people.

Afghan authorities during the meeting were assured that the Pakistan Army has control over all areas on the Pakistan side of the border and would not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan, ISPR said. “Terrorists are a common threat and shall be defeated,” the statement read.

The meeting was held a day after the Army released a ‘confessional’ video showing former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaatul Ahrar spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, in which the militant claimed that the TTP and JA have been coordinating with Indian and Afghan security agencies to move freely in Afghanistan and have been guided by the Research and Analysis Wing, India’s apex spy agency, in infiltrating into Pakistan.