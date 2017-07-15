Pak-France relations

Pakistan and France are enjoying good friendly relations free from irritants and problems and are cooperating with each other in different fields. France is extending assistance and cooperation for development purposes to Pakistan in general and Punjab in particular over the years. Relations between the two countries were discussed and ways explored for increasing cooperation and assistance in different fields at some length when France Ambassador in Pakistan Ms Martine Dorance called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the reports, the chief minister said on the occasion that Pakistan has expertise in alternative energy sources, water and sanitation and agro-based industry and both countries can enhance cooperation in these fields, Punjab provides a favourable and conducive environment for investment and asked the French investors to avail these opportunities and further emphatically stated there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan and the terrorists are the enemy of humanity and Pakistani nation is committed to uproot and eliminate terrorism from their country.

The French Ambassador congratulated the chief minister on completion of energy projects in record time and that Punjab is witnessing extraordinary development under his (CM) leadership with quite visible and appreciable performance in education, healthcare and other social sectors and held out the assurance that her country will continue cooperation with Punjab at every level.

These frequent exchanges of views and exploration of possibilities for further enhancing cooperation and assistance in various fields at the appropriate level surely goes go a long way in further promoting and strengthening existing friendly relations between two countries like France and Pakistan. Frequent exchange of delegations of businessmen, industrialists, educationists, healthcare officials also make positive contribution in this regard besides better understanding and appreciation of each other at the peoples’ levels.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

