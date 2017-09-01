Pak at forefront of fighting terrorism:China

Beijing

China on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan is at the forefront of fighting terrorism, and for many years has been making positive efforts and great sacrifices on counter-terrorism.

As we have said many times, Pakistan is at the forefront of fighting terrorism, and for many years has been making positive efforts and great sacrifices on counter-terrorism, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing.

The spokesperson said the international community should acknowledge and fully recognize its contributions.

Hua said that China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and stability.

Responding to a question about use of China’s influence for arrest of terrorists allegedly based in Pakistan, she said, “We have taken note of the concerns of the Indian side on counter-terrorism issues of Pakistan, but I don’t believe that it should feature prominently during the Xiamen Summit,” she added.

Regarding possibility of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BRICS summit, she replied that it is routine to arrange bilateral meetings during multilateral conferences, adding, as a host country, China will make proper arrangements when time is allowed.

She said, yesterday, the Chinese foreign minister elaborated the arrangements and envisioned the outcomes for the Xiamen Summit at the press briefing on the BRICS Xiamen Summit.

We would like to work with all parties, follow the theme of “stronger partnership for brighter future”, and focus on making new breakthroughs in the BRICS economic practical cooperation, moving forward political and security cooperation, and forging new pillars of people-to-people and cultural cooperation, so that a new landscape will be formed where the three wheels of political, economic and people-to-people and cultural cooperation can work in synergy and lay a solid foundation for deepening the BRICS partnership, she added.

Regarding attacks by extremists on many police outposts and one military base in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, causing heavy casualties, she said, China condemns these violent attacks in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. We want to express our condolences to the innocent victims and sympathies to the innocent injured and the bereaved families, she added.

Hua said as a friendly neighbor, China supports Myanmar’s efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the Rakhine state and sincerely wishes that Myanmar could maintain social stability, ethnic solidary and economic development. —APP