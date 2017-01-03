Pak for peaceful co-existence with all countries: PM

Foreign policy, future roadmap for regional stability reviewed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all countries of the region and looks forward to establishing strong and mutually beneficial relations with them.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized this while chairing a high level meeting at PM House to review Pakistan’s foreign policy viz-a-viz current regional and global challenges.

“Peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and economically, integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realizing this objective, he said.

The Premier said this could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace, progress and prosperity.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s quest for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The meeting reviewed bilateral and multilateral relations with neighbouring countries, future road map for regional stability and maintenance of mutually beneficial relations with all countries in the region and beyond.

The meeting also evaluated various policy options in response to different challenges with regard to foreign relations. The meeting focused on issues pertaining to regional, external and internal security situation.

The participants agreed that Pakistan’s continued efforts and remarkable sacrifices of both men and material in the war against terrorism have produced positive results which are universally acclaimed.

The high level meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and National Security Advisor Lt-Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior officials.