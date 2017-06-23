Pak FMCG body seeks duties reduction to discourage smuggling

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association has urged the federal finance minister Ishaq Dar and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bring down the customs duties on different consumers goods as higher rates are contributing to an increased influx of smuggled goods. Patron in Chief of the Association Naseem Chawla and President Anjum Nisar urged the government to curb the menace of smuggling by lowering duty tariff on items which are heavily smuggled. They said that smuggling had emerged as a menace to economic growth and not only was local industry suffering at its hands but also the law abiding importers while it causes a loss of billions to the national exchequer. They claimed that smuggled goods through the borders of Afghanistan, Iran China, India and the Afghan Transit Trade form a big chunk of the informal economy, volume of which ranges between 50 to 60 percent of the formal economy. The markets across the country are overrun with smuggled goods and local industries and importers were struggling for survival, said the Association’s leadership.