Pak finalizes dossier for new UN Secy Gen

Indian sabotage activities

Sophia Siddiqui

islamabad

Based on the information collected from an Indian serving Naval officer Kulbushan Yadav, Pakistan has prepared a comprehensive dossier on the Indian subversive activities within its territory, it has been learnt from reliable sources.

According to sources, the dossier will be presented to the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres soon after he takes over the office in January.

The dossier contains video evidences of an Indian submarine, which was stopped by Pakistan Navy on November 18 while spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as well as the information collected from Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan, earlier this year. In his confessional statement, Kulbushan Yadav had admitted that India is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi.

The sources said the document carries further proofs of India’s involvement in subversive activities inside Pakistan, according to sources.

The dossier has been sent to the Pakistani mission headed by its permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

Pakistan, after handing over the dossier, will urge the UN to take notice of Indian interference and sponsoring of terrorism in its territory.

Last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly annual session, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi had presented dossiers on Indian involvement in Pakistan to the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Foreign affairs experts are also of the view that apart from submitting the dossiers to the world body, Pakistan also needs to gear up diplomatic efforts and raise the issue of Indian involvement in sabotage activities at every other world forum.

They said India is baselessly maligning Pakistan at every single forum while Pakistan has substantial and solid evidences that substantiate that New Delhi is behind spreading unrest and anarchy in the country.

They said that Pakistan also needs to take Muslim countries, particularly those in the gulf, on board about the nefarious Indian activities.