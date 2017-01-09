Pak Expo to introduce water related technologies

Karachi

Three-day Pak Water Expo to introduce world’s most modern water related technologies will commence from January 10th at Expo Centre Karachi. Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro will inaugurate the expo.

Pak Water Expo, a second exhibition of its kind is exclusively focused on water and water related industries. This is organized by Prime Event Management with support of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB).

Sharing details about event, Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi told that Pak Water Expo is a perfect platform for water & wastewater industry. Its focus is to make consumer aware of latest technology of water purification system in the world.

All local and international exhibitors will be available under one roof to display their technology and equipment for the potential house hold and industrial consumers. More than 35 exhibitors will exhibit their products and equipment used in water treatment, water desalination, water conservation, water distribution, wastewater management, effluent treatment, water recycle and reuse and waste water sludge disposal, he added.

Managing Director KW&SB Misbah Fareed will be guest of honor at the inaugural ceremony. CEOs of companies and other top officials will visit this expo during these three days. Buyers and manufacturers from abroad will also participate through their local distributers in the expo, he informed.

Kamran Abbasi stressed that water is an essential part of utility for every industry. Agro, dairy, food, pharma, textile, power, chemical, beverage, auto, sugar, virtually every industry has water related equipment and plants installed.

In recent years, the importance of water has gain a central stage in policy formulation for every government. This event will offer tremendous business opportunities for companies and people engaged with water and related industries, he assured.

The exhibition will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm for the interested visitors.—Agencies