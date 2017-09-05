Pak envoys conference opens today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys will begin in Islamabad today (Tuesday) for brainstorming on important foreign policy issues.

The participants will discuss potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the geo-political and regional situation. The conference in particular discuss President Trump’s Afghan and South Asia policy and suggest measures to deal with the challenge.

The concluding session of the conference would be chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during which recommendations would be discussed in details.