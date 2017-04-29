Pak envoy wants US role in S. Asia peace

Washington

The United States is well placed to play a facilitating role for peace and stability in South Asia, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry said, while emphasizing Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to defeat terrorism.

Speaking during a conversation at Harvard Kennedy School here, the ambassador spoke about the Pakistan-US relations and the regional situation in South Asia including the ongoing atrocities being carried out by the Indian troops in the Occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that long-standing Pak-US relationship was broad based and a few irritants should not be allowed to undermine the historical relations the two countries enjoyed. Emphasizing that Pak-US relations were of vital importance, he said that these ties had its highs and lows, but these were marked with long standing partnership in various fields including education, counter terrorism, defense, energy etc.

“Diplomacy is effective and economical to resolve issues and Pakistan aims for a mutually beneficial relationship with the US,” the Ambassador added. Speaking about the regional situation in South Asia, Ambassador Chaudhry said that the United States was well placed, like never before, to play a facilitating role for peace and stability in South Asia.

It may be mentioned here that President Trump during his election campaign had expressed his desire to help address the issue of peace and security in South Asia and Vice President Mike Pence and the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have recently echoed similar sentiments. The Trump administration has expressed concerns about the relationship between India and Pakistan. Pakistan says that it has always welcomed offers of mediation made by various countries to help resolve the outstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the issue of terrorism, Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan has made commitment to itself that it would defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that terrorism was a common enemy of all humanity.

Describing Operation Zarb-e-Azb as a resounding success, Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan has turned the tide against terrorism and now a new military operation Raddul Fasaad was being carried out to search and eliminate terrorist hiding in the society.

On the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley, the ambassador said that instead of diplomacy, India has chosen the path of brutal force against innocent people of Kashmir. —APP