Pak emphasizes joint efforts for polio free world

Ayesha meets Bill Gates

Islamabad

Founder of Microsoft and Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates met with the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq to discuss global progress on eradicating polio. Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, who currently on a visit to Atlanta in connection with Global Forum on Polio Eradication, during meeting with Bill Gates expressed her gratitude for his support to this noble cause of safeguarding humanity from the clutches of a crippling disease. Senator Ayesha expressed satisfaction that international governments and organization pledged 1.2 billion US dollars for the Global Polio Eradication effort which is critical to sustaining the world’s largest public health programme in countries affected by the disease, says a fax message received here from Atlanta. She apprised Bill Gates of the measures taken by Pakistan to stop transmission of poliovirus. ‘With resolute commitment of the country’s highest leadership we have been able to effect major turnaround in the polio situation.’ She added insecurity and inaccessibility were the major challenges which have been tackled through political will, determination and innovation. ‘Despite dropping to two cases from 306 we continue to forge ahead with the same zeal as our ultimate aim is to reach zero case and sustain it.’—APP