Pak embassy holds ‘Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad : The Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC had arranged ‘Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour’, a cultural event on Friday which coincided with the beginning of 70th year celebrations of Pakistan’s independence this year.

According to a message received here Sunday from Washington, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudry inaugurated the day-long festivities at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the ambassador said Pakistan was celebrating 70 years of friendship with the US at “Passport DC” event, a conveying message of love, peace, friendship and hope.

Pakistan and the US, he said, had enjoyed historic relations over last seven decades. Both the countries had been partners in many socio-economic fields, including health & education and would continue cooperation for further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing global peace.

The embassy had arranged a range of cultural programmes depicting

rich culture of Pakistan along with tasty traditional Pakistani food. It opened its doors for the residents of the DC Metro area to enjoy the fun-filled moments at the embassy premises. Artifacts, pictures,

ornaments and traditional costumes from all the provinces of Pakistan had been displayed at various stalls, representing the rich heritage of Pakistan.

A group of Pakistani performers presented regional and folk dances on melodious tunes. Pakistani and American visitors particularly the younger generation enjoyed the mesmerizing performances at the event and danced their heart out.

The traditional Pakistani food stalls attracted many American visitors, who liked traditional Pakistani cuisine. Stalls were also set up beautifully depicting rich cultural heritage of various parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Young children in traditional dresses of various parts of the country were one of the major attractions for the visitors.

The “Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour” is an annual

event, which is celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor by Pakistani Americans at the Embassy of Pakistan every year for the last ten years.

A large number of Pakistani and American visitors attended the event, which exhibited true colours of Pakistan and deeply appreciated the warmth and hospitality extended by the embassy officials.