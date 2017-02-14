Pak economy to flourish above 5pc in FY16-17: Credit Suisse

Observer Report

Bern

Credit Suisse, a Swiss multinational financial services holding company, has forecast that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) would swell above 5pc in current fiscal year. The report issued by CS narrated that fresh investment would likely pour into Pakistan if MSCI-index reclassifies Pakistan to Emerging Market Status.

The Report further narrated that Pakistan’s fiscal deficit will remain below the target set by federal government. CS says that about 3500MW to 4000MW would be added to national grid before 2018 polls.

Keeping in view the bullish momentum of Asia’s best equity market, report of Credit Suisse says that new companies would be enlisted in capital market after sale of PSX’s 40pc stake to Chinese consortium. Report also forecasts depreciation of Pakistani rupee by 3-4pc till December, 2017. Report says that inflation would likely remain between 5pc to 5.5pc whereas interest rate may soar in last six months of calendar year 2017.