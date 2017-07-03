Pak denies India consular access to Jadhav

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Sunday rejected India’s statement and said, “It is trying to deny the facts by considering Kulbhushan Jadhav just an ordinary prisoner.”

Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of the 2008 Agreement on Consular access between India and Pakistan, which stipulates the exchange of comprehensive lists of nationals of each country in the other country’s jails twice a year on January 1 and July 1. These lists were exchanged on July 1,” says a press statement issued by Foreign Office spokesman Sunday.

Five Indian nationals who completed their sentence were repatriated on 22 June 2017. In contrast, 20 Pakistani civilian prisoners who have completed their sentence still await repatriation, while consular access to 107 Pakistani fishermen and 85 civilian Pakistani prisoners is also pending.

Additionally, two juvenile Pakistanis Ali Raza and Babar Ali, who inadvertently crossed the border in July 2016, despite orders of the Indian courts, were repatriated after a year’s delay on 5 June 2017.

Indian humanitarian claims appear contrary to reality in view of the impossible conditionalities imposed for medical visas for Pakistani patients. Under the directive of the Prime Minister, arrangements are being made for such treatments/operations to be carried out in Pakistan.

As for the Indian attempt to equate Commander Jhadav’s case with civilian prisoners and fishermen is a travesty of logic. Commander Jhadav is a serving Indian Naval officer and sent to Pakistan by its intelligence agency RAW for espionage, terrorism and subversive activities which resulted in loss of many innocent lives and damage to property.

Pakistan has implemented the bilateral consular agreement in letter and spirit and is committed to ensuring that humanitarian cases are not held hostage to politics. We expect India to reciprocate through action rather then rhetoric.

The FO statement followed India’s demand to be granted consular access to Jadhav when the two countries exchanged lists of nationals of each country in jails of the other in accordance with the 2008 bilateral agreement on consular access.

“Jadhav’s activities have affected the lives of many Pakistanis,” the FO statement read.

India called on the Pakistani government for the “early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats whose nationality has been confirmed by India”.

The Foreign Office, however, rejected New Delhi’s demand for consular access to Jadhav, stating the equating the case of the Indian spy to civilian prisoners was a “travesty of logic”.

A joint judicial commission for addressing the issues of fishermen and other prisoners has been inactive since October 2013, when the Pakistani officials of the commission visited Indian jails.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Sunday accused India of using Afghanistan soil to promote terrorism in Pakistan.

Reiterating Indian involvement in terror financing in Pakistan, he said, “India’s subversive designs remained exposed after the trial of Kulbhushan Jhadav and the confessional statement of former Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.”