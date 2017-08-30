Pak cueist Sajjad to feature in Sangsom Snooker C’ship

Islamabad

Pakistani cueist Muhammad Sajjad would feature in Sangsom 6 Red Invitational Snooker Championship scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 4. Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawar Hussain Shaikh told APP that the championship would continue till September 9. “Sajjad would be leaving for Bangkok on September 2 to participate in the championship,” he said. He said the semi-finals of the tournament would be played on September 8 while the final to be played on September 9. As many as 32 players from different countries would be coming in the championship who are further divided into eight groups.—APP

Related