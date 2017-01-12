Pak contingent of 200 athletes to participate in Islamic games

Lahore

Pakistani contingent of 200 athletes and officials will take part in fourteen disciplines of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held from My 12-22 at Baku ,Azerbaijan.

This decision was taken at a meeting between Dr. Mohammad Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Khalid Mehmood, Secretary , Pakistan Olympic Association at Islamabad on Wednesday, said a spokesman of PSB here.

He said the meeting discussed the proposal forwarded by the POA regarding preparation and participation of Pakistani Contingent in the Games.—APP