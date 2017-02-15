Pak considers expanding Mi-35 contract with Russia

Islamabad

Pakistan is considering the expanding of the contract on the delivery of the Mi-35 helicopters from Russia.

“Pakistan considers expanding the existing Mi-35 helicopters contract with Russia, a number of additional machines will depend on our budget. According to the existing contract, Russia will supply 4 pieces to Pakistan,” Russian Sputnik news agency quoted a government official.

The Mi-35 is a modern multipurpose attack helicopter, equipped with the latest navigation and avionics technology, capable of operating in high temperatures and in mountainous terrain. It can also be used for medical and transportation purposes.

Moscow and Islamabad concluded a contract on the delivery of 4 such helicopters in August 2015.Pakistan may consider purchase of different types of Russia’s military equipment including its advanced S-400 air defense systems, a high-ranking military official in Pakistan said.

“Russia has good tanks, helicopters, electronic equipment, air defense systems that Pakistan may consider. S-400 is a big ticket number and it will all depend on our budget,” the official was quoted by the Russian news agency.

The S-400 Triumf is Russia’s next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

By now, the contract on systems’ delivery has been finalized only with China..—INP