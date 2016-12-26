Pak condoles with Russian govt, families

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday sent condolences over the losses in a Russian military plane crash which killed all 92 people onboard.

“The leadership and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of Tu-154 aircraft in the Russian Federation, which resulted in the loss of more than ninety valuable lives, including members of the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the friendly people and Government of the Russian Federation.

The people of Pakistan share their grief and stand by them as they mourn their irreparable loss,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.