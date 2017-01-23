Pak condoles death of Sayed Ahmad Gailani

Islamabad

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria on Sunday said that Pakistan is deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani, Chairman of the High Peace Council (HPC) of Afghanistan.

In a statement, Zakaria said, “Pir Saheb was an influential religious leader who was widely respected in Afghanistan, and throughout the region for his contributions towards Islam and the Afghan nation.”

“He will always be remembered for his tremendous efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan and promote reconciliation,” the spokesman added. “The Government and people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences to the family and the people and Government of Afghanistan.— NNI