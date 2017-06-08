Pak condemns attacks in Iran

Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on Iranian Parliament and mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in which, reportedly, precious lives of innocent people have been lost.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief. We offer our deep condolences to the people of Iran, the Government, and the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.” He said, “Pakistan condemns terrorism, which is a global phenomenon and common challenge, requiring resolute and coordinated approach to deal with the menace.” —NNI