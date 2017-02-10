Pak concerned over Indian secret nuclear city

World urged to take notice of Delhi’s missiles build up

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Voicing serious concerns over the building of a secret nuclear city and development of inter continental ballistic missiles by India, Pakistan Thursday said the Indian moves will disturb strategic balance in the region.

“Indian defence build up would endanger peace in the region and beyond, stated Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya at his weekly news briefing, urging the world community to take notice and check rapid Indian expansion in conventional and nuclear weapons.

He said India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and Islamabad has provided evidence to the UN about its interference. India is funding terrorist activities in Pakistan, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan itself is a victim of terror. People of Pakistan and their State institutions have been the target of terrorism.

Nafees Zakaria said India is constantly violating ceasefire at the LoC, which resulted in the loss of lives of the innocent civilians. Indian belligerence continues to pose threat to the peace in the region, which the international community should take note of.

Kashmiris have rejected a draft bill by the sham government that gives police AFSPA like powers, which will convert Jammu and Kashmir into a more lawless state. This is deplorable. He said according to Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) 8000 Kashmiris in IOK have been disappeared. He said India is carrying out perpetual genoside in Occupied Kashmir.

To a question, he said Pakistan remains open for dialogue with India and has taken a number initiatives but India did not respond positively. He said instead of resolving the issues amicably thorugh dialogue, India adopted a hostile attitude.

Answering a question, he said India has visibly failed in isolating Pakistan.

The Spokesman to a question said most of the countries have confirmed their participation in the ECO Summit to be held on 1st of next month. He said connectivity for prosperity is the main theme of the summit. He hoped that Pakistan will successfully hold the summit.

Replying to a question, he said Russian Energy Minister is in Islamabad to discuss technical aspects and other related details of two billion dollars North, South gas pipeline. He said negotiations are progressing well. To another question, he said defence cooperation is an important component of Pakistan-Russian relations.

To yet another question, the Spokesman said Pakistan has longstanding relations with US and wants to further strengthen these ties. He said two sides are constantly in contact with each other. He said our relations with Iran are cordial and diverse.

He said according to Prime Minister’s vision of peaceful neighbourhood and shared prosperity, we remain committed to consolidate these relations.

Answering a question, the Spokesman said Heart of Asia conference is being held in Baku next month.

He said a meeting on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow in April. He said Pakistan has been invited to the meeting and it would likely to attend.