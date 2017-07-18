Pak-China ties since CPEC touching new heights

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that In order to fulfill future needs of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan-China relations since CPEC are touching new heights.

He expressed these views while in a meeting with CEO PBIT Jhanzaib Brana, Director PBIT Sohail Qadri, Deputy Secretary Investment Abdul Moeed, Additional Secretary Commerce Madam Rafia and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the ideas related to the enhancement of cooperation in skill development, textile, garments and other industrial sectors between Punjab and China.

The Provincial Minister said that China has attained rapid development under the vibrant leadership of the Chinese government and has now become a role model for the rest, becoming the world’s second economic power, he added.

He said that CPEC has produced tremendous opportunities of investment in Pakistan and Punjab; likewise, China is contributing more than Rs51 billion.

He vowed to boost cooperation in the fields of textile, garments and skill development. He announced that a delegation of Punjab government along with different trader groups will visit there in September 2017 to participate in western China International Fair Import Exhibition in the city of Changdu.