Pak, China to set up vocational training institute at Gwadar

Islamabad

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping will establish Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute at Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in a bid to produce skilled manpower for the deep-sea port.

“The institute will help fulfil technical and skilled manpower requirements of the port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects,” officials in the ports and shipping ministry told APP.

The institute will comprise a main building, which will have two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility.

IPPR, a Chinese company, had already visited Gwadar to review the design and feasibility of setting up the vocational training institute, officials said, adding, “a feasibility agreement is ready for signing after which the Chinese government will provide a grant and select a construction company for execution of the project”.—APP