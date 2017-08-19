Pak-China relations

Time-tested, all weather, enviable, good neighbourly most warmly and friendly relations between China and Pakistan have been further strengthened , promoted and highlighted with the two-day visit of Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Yang at the head of a high-powered delegation on the auspicious occasion of 70th Independence Day celebrations by jubilant and happy Pakistanis quite enthusiastically on August 14.

The Chinese Vice Premier has come to Pakistan on the direction of President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in the Pakistan Day celebrations besides other engagements. It was good to see the visiting Chinese VP as a special guest at the national flag hoisting ceremony at the Convention Centre in Islamabad and addressing the gathering along with President Mamnoon Hussain and highlighting the most friendly and ever-gaining strength friendly relations between his country and Pakistan. He quite obviously also made special mention of the CPEC under which as many as eleven projects in the energy sector and another eight projects in infrastructure are under implementation in different parts of the country besides a number of more in other sectors which are in the pipeline.

The visiting Chinese dignitary held important meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during which both sides agreed to further strengthen and promote cooperation on all issues of mutual interest. Warmly welcoming Mr. Wang, the PM quite rightly and emphatically said that Pakistan and China are all weather friends and strategic partners. Quite obviously, bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are time-tested and more significantly have attained new heights after the CPEC which is a great game changer for both the countries, the region and even beyond.

DANIYAL A NAJMEE

Lahore

