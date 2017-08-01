Pak, China joint efforts needed to defeat challenges: Gen Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan and China have been facing common challenges, “which can be defeated through joint efforts”, reported the state-run radio service.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad to mark the 90th foundation day of People’s Liberation Army of China.

“Islamabad and Beijing are important strategic partners and Pakistan Army is proud of its friendship with China,” said the army chief.

He said that professional cooperation between Pakistan Army and People’s Liberation Army will continue. General Bajwa also expressed best wishes for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said cooperation between people and militaries of the two countries are historic. “Joint exercises between the two militaries are reflective of these relations,” he added.