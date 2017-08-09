Pak, China enjoy deep relations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On the directions of Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch, a seminar titled ‘Present Scenario of Engineering Sciences and its Requirements for CPEC: One Belt One Road’ was organized by National Council of Social Welfare for public awareness.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Engineer Shamsul Mulk, President Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology, was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW, in his presidential address deliberated that CPEC is part of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative which aims to bring the region together through enhanced connectivity.