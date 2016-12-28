Pak, China Economic Corridor is great example of our friendship: Rajwana

Outgoing Chinese Consul General calls on Governor

City Reporter

Outgoing Chinese consul general to Lahore Yu Boren called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhamamd Rafique Rajwana for a farewell meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor hailed Pak-China friendship, adding “Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great example of our friendship.” He said both countries were bound in an immortal bond of mutual confidence, respect, honour and love.

The Chineses consul general said Pakistanis were peace-loving nation, adding Pakistan was like a brother to China and these brotherly relations would last for eternity.

Boren said he could never forget the love and affection during his sojourn as consul general in the historic city Lahore. He said he would always cherish memories in Pakistan.

The outgoing Chinese consul general was accompanied by Deputy Consul General Wang Daxue and Secretary to the Consul General Zhai Yinglin.