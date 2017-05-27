Pak-China Dosti Zindabad

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been in the pipeline for some time. The multibillion dollar project, mainly financed by the Chinese banks, aims to improve Pakistan’s economic outlook by helping the country to upgrade its existing infrastructure along with investing in new projects mainly pertaining to the energy sector. Air, road and sea connectivity will be enhanced and the county is expected to become a lucrative market for foreign direct investment.

The importance being given to the CPEC can be gauged from the fact that a “Special Security Division” has been formed to protect the projects under the aegis of CPEC. We pray tht the present government may have time to complete all the projects in a timely manner. Pak-China friendship zindabad.

NIDA ANSER

Islamabad

