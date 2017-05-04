Pak, China can play key role in promoting ‘Belt, Road Initiative’: Sun Weidong

Chinese Ambassador highlights contours of CPEC

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Ambassador of China Sun Weidong on Wednesday explained President Xi Jinping’s vision of “The Belt & Road Initiative” as succession of China’s pursuit to prosperity benefiting all the countries of the region through the ancient Silk Road and the deserts and the oceans along it.

The envoy’s lecture was jointly organized by the Embassy and the Pakistan-China Institute at Serena Hotel and attended by a large number of diplomats, former and the current, politicians, bureaucrats, media persons and members of civil society. Among the prominent names who attended the lecture included Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former Secretary Foreign Affairs Salman Bashir, former Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan, MNAs and Senators. Weidong’s lecture was also seen as a curtain raiser to the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing being hosted by President Xi on May 14 and 15.

The ambassador told the audience that leaders from 28 countries including Pakistan and other regional countries, Secretary-General of the UN would attend the Forum.

There are also representatives from 110 countries and 61 international organizations participating in the forum, he said. This is going to be a unique forum addressing all the concerns and queries of the with regard to this initiative and its pilot project CPEC, he said. Highlighting contours of the Belt & Road Initiative and its flagship project CPEC, the Ambassador said heights come from vision, impetus is determined by objectives. When people consciously engage themselves in a grand undertaking, the blueprint would become reality.

Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative and build a community of shared future for all mankind is unprecedented practice in human history. It is the great and grand palace in our hearts, he said.

Belt and Road Initiative, he said was a great achievement originated from the history of human civilizations exchanges. In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the great ideas of building the Silk Road Economic belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road during his visits in Kazakhstan and Indonesia respectively. “In general, we call them the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said. This initiative has injected a new momentum into the ancient Silk Road, and has made the connection between Asia, Europe and Africa closer. Ambassador frequently quoted from British academic Peter Frankopan’s book “Silk Roads: a New History of the World.” The book, he said, is a bestseller in many countries and speaks high of the Silk Road. The author of the book goes one step forward to call the road “a condensed global history and a brief history of humanity.”

The ambassador was of the view that for thousands of years, China’s four great inventions, namely paper-making, printing, compass, gunpowder, silk, tea, porcelain, medicine were spread to the west along the Silk Road. The pepper, sugar from the South Asian subcontinent, the frankincense and glass from the Arabian Area were brought to China along the Silk Road too. Buddhism was also brought to China and took roots in the land of China. It now becomes an important part of traditional Chinese culture. Silk Road not only enriched the people’s daily life, but also promoted the progress of both Eastern and Western civilization. The Eastern and Western civilization then jointly wrote the splendid history of exchange of the human civilization.

The Belt and Road Initiative, he said, follows the historical footprints of our ancestors. It is the revival of the ancient Silk Road. It covers two routes of land and sea of Silk Road, yet the scope is far wider. It opens to the world.

The Initiative is also based on traditional Chinese culture. Its keywords are “peace”, “development” and “cooperation”. About China-Pak cooperation with regard to CPEC, he said both the countries could play major role in promoting the Belt & Road initiative as all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The foreign minister of China Wang Yi once said that, if the Belt and Road initiative was the symphony benefiting many countries, the CPEC will be the first sweet chapter. Among the countries along the Belt and Road initiative, CPEC is one of the earliest, fastest and most effective projects. Over the past three years, 19 early-harvest projects are under smooth construction with a total contract amount of US$ 18.5 billion. With the completion of some of the major projects in 2017 and 2018, CPEC would step into the period of early-harvest. As the flagship of the Belt and Road initiative, CPEC has accumulated valuable experiences for China, Pakistan and even the countries of the region to promote the initiative, he said. The Ambassador said Belt and Road Initiative is a Chinese programme with the cultural gene of harmony and cooperation.