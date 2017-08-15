Pak-China agree for promotion of peace

Emphasise on early completion of CPEC

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Mamnoon Husain the President of Pakistan and Wang Yang Vice Premier of the State Council of China have agreed that cooperation between Pakistan and China will continue for regional peace, progress and stability adding that both countries will continue to work together for development and prosperity of humanity. This was said in a statement issued by the president office here on Monday. The two leaders also emphasized on early completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

President Mamnoon Hussain has told that regional peace is important and both countries should work for the development and prosperity of the region. According to the sources, the meeting also discussed Pakistan’s relations with naighbouring countries including India. The Chinese vice premium said that China will support Pakistan is all cases.

Expressing concern over recent violation of territorial integrity of China by India, the President noted that the patience demonstrated by China is commendable. The President underlined that Pakistan supports China on all important issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Xianjiang and South China Sea.

Pakistan will continue to work for elimination of terrorism with the cooperation of China. He praised the role of China for peace in Afghanistan, said Mamnoon. We expect that these efforts will bear positive results and the issue will soon be resolved. The President also underscored that Pakistan desires to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue including the issue of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that he was looking forward to an early visit by Prime Minister of China to Pakistan.

He extending gratitude to the visiting dignitary for participation of a high level delegation from China to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, this reflects that both countries enjoy cordial relations, stated Mamnoon Hussain.

He added that both countries stand by each other in hours of happiness and sorrow which is an example for the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wang Yang, Vice Premier of State Council of China said that Pak-China friendship is above political considerations and interests. He stressed that China will continue to extend cooperation to Pakistan in this regard. He commended the speech of President Mamnoon Hussain during the flag hoisting ceremony and said it will promote national unity and expedite the pace of national progress.

Chinese Vice Prime Minister stated that Pakistan has done well in fight against terrorism according to its circumstances due to which the situation of Pakistan is much better than other countries of the region.

The visiting dignitary added that increase in economic cooperation between the two countries is encouraging and hoped that the volume of bilateral trade will continue to enhance steadily. Noting the existing imbalance in trade between the two countries, he stated that Pakistan’s exports to China will be enhanced. Terming the cooperation of Pakistan to China on various international and regional matters a valuable asset, he said that Pak-China friendship is an example for the world.

On the other hand, Wang Yang, the Vice-Premier of the State Council of People’s Republic of China called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas at PM House, Islamabad as well on Sunday.

Pak-China bilateral ties are time tested; our relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is a game changer for the region and beyond, the Prime Minister stated.

Both the leaders held comprehensive discussions on all issues of bilateral, regional and international interest. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in implementation of CPEC projects.

Both leaders agreed to further promote cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.

Chinese Vice Premier was assisted by Chinese Ambassador Mr. Sun Weidong and other senior officials from the Chinese side. Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Interior Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Chinese Vice Premier has also meeting with Minister of foreign Affairs and importnat civil and military leadership of the country and left for China.