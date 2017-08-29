Pak, China agree to up efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the ongoing efforts for facilitating peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan as well as promoting meaningful engagement among the three neighbourly countries.

The development came during a meeting of Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Ambassador Deng Xijun with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday, an official statement said.

The two also discussed regional and international efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. China defends Pakistan after Trump criticism

The Chinese envoy reaffirmed Beijing’s continuing and firm support to Islamabad’s commitment and efforts for peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Emphasizing that there was no military solution to the conflict, Deng Xijun underlined the need for a politically negotiated settlement through an Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process.

The Chinese official lauded Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism. “Pakistan’s efforts towards eliminating the scourge of terrorism should be fully recognised by the international community.”

While underlining the importance of Pak-China strategic partnership, Tehmina Janjua emphasized the need of close cooperation and coordination between the two countries for promoting the shared objective of peace and stability in the region.

In this regard, she expressed satisfaction at the productive deliberations held between the two sides during her recent visit to Beijing.