Pak case on Indian sabotage activities not weak: Sartaj

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has emphatically stated that Pakistan’s stance that India is involved in sabotage acts in Pakistan is not weak at all.

Investigations from Kulbushan Yadav are continuing. Dossiers based on the information and evidence collected from Kulbushan Yadav are in final stages of completion which will be presented before the United Nations and other important countries, said Aziz while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

Kulbushan Yadav, the Indian agent was arrested earlier this year in Balochistan and his admission statement of involvement in sabotage activities was also made public through the media. Last year also, Pakistan had submitted dossiers with the United Nations over the Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in the country.

Sartaj Aziz said that Kulbushan Yadav is a serving officer which is sufficient a proof that India is involved in subversive activities in Pakistan. It is important to expose the way India is backing terrorism; he said adding we are tracing out the network of Yadav. Regretting Indian aggression on the line of control, the adviser said Pakistan has summoned the Indian high commissioner to Islamabad sixty to sixty five times to the foreign office to lodge protest over the unprovoked firing on the LOC.

The Adviser said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self determination.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said that there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and there is no need of any new resolution on the disputed territory. He said the international community should exert its pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions.

The foreign secretary said that forty five civilians have embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of control. He said Pakistan has informed the United Nations in writing about these violations.

He said we want good relations with Afghanistan and not getting provoked from any negative statements emanating from the Afghan side.