Pak can earn huge foreign exchange in furniture export

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan on Friday said local furniture sector attached great importance to the national economy and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually if the government properly patronizes it on priority for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote.

He said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He said currently, the textile sector was the country’s largest industry in terms of exports, exporting $14 billion worth of goods annually.

The second largest segment is rice, which generates $2 billion through exports, but Pakistan’s furniture exports stand at a meager $51 million.

He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billions for the next five years.

He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion, apprising him of successful exhibitions of Interiors Pakistan said more than 100 leading companies and interior designers displayed their products in 6th mega exhibition held at Expo Centre here recently while as many as 250,000 people visited the exhibition. He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great potential in future and he predicted that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan would highlight the skill and talent in the country.—APP