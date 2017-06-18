Pak can earn $70m by exporting mangoes

Islamabad

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman on Horticulture Exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad has said Pakistan could earned $ 68- 70 million by exporting mangoes this year as large number of orders were received from Western, Middle Eastern markets. In a statement issued here Saturday he said that some 128,000 tons mangoes worth $ 68 million were exported last year. He said orders were also received from Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. “I think mango exports this year should be equal to, or even greater than, last year’s on higher demand from the Far East in addition to our traditional Middle Eastern and western markets,” said Jawad.

He said for the first time Indian mango exporters had also entered South Korean markets but said that the importers had issues with Indian quality and packaging.

Jawad said this year, Pakistan can easily penetrate deeper into the EU market where demand for Indian mangoes was on the decline following growing complaints about India’s famous Alphonso variety.

Moreover, chances of exporting more mangoes to traditional buyers like UK, UAE and Canada, and the relatively newly explored US and Australian markets, have become brighter with some exporters entering into partnership with these country’s airlines and using e- commerce to explore and exploit their markets.

Last year, Jawad said one leading exporter had sold 55 tons of mangoes to the US alone by partnering with two airlines in the US and through speedy order bookings via his website farmfreshshop.com.

However, he said higher air cargo rates could have a dampening impact on mango exports. “Under these circumstances, the government should give a subsidy on air freight charges,” he said.

And such positive developments like establishment of the Mango Research and Development Board (MRDB) in Punjab, registration of 10 known varieties at the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department and higher demand from the Far Eastern markets could give real boost to the mangoes export this year, he said.—APP