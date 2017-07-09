Pak can double its exports by exploiting Chinese markets: FCCI

Faisalabad

China is a huge market which is expanding at a much faster pace and Pakistan can double its exports only by exploiting Chinese markets. This was said by acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Ahmad Hasan during a meeting with Salahud Din, Secretary General Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday.

He said a total volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was 20 billion dollars and economic stability in China had not only inacreased per capita income but also enhanced purchasing power of the Chinese. ‘We should immediately concentrate on this market to fully capitalize from this available opportunity,” he added.

He said Pakistani Industrialists should focus on SME sector of China as the SME sector of China was very huge and Pakistani Industrialists could easily get a reasonable partner from it.

He also appreciated efforts of the Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry for arranging a study tour to Kashgar and said it would help Pakistani businessmen to fully understand the Chinese markets and choose a suitable partner to launch joint venture.

Engineer Ahmad Hasan said Pakistan would make progress at a much faster pace due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the FCCI had launched a Chinese Language course to bridge the gap between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs.

Earlier, Salahud Din, the Secretary General Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the study tour of Kashgar would be from July 29 to August 6. During this visit, the participants of the tour would visit Kashgar and other Chambers of Commerce and Industry in addition to visit free export zones in Kashgar.

They would also have an opportunity to have B2B meetings with Chinese investors and pick a suitable partner to launch joint venture, he added.—APP