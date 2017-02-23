Pak Cables Reel painted by piece makers guild launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale 2017 organized the unveiling of 6th reel as part of the ongoing ‘Reel On Hai’ here on Wednesday. The Chief Guest, Tahira Raza, President First Womens’ Bank, lauded the team for their artistic endeavors. Pakistan Cables Limited is the main activity partner for Reel On Hai. The art installation titled, ‘Heroines not victims’, has been developed by The Piece Makers Guild, a group of women brought in together by their love for patch making and quilting. Deriving inspiration from /nora Ephron’s message for women, “Above all, be the heroines if your life, not the victim” the reel represents a strong message of diversity and empowerment. Through the “Reel On Hai” project, the Public Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale has invited artists, designers and architects to transform the empty cable reels provided by Pakistan Cables into pieces of art.