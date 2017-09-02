Pak businesses short listed for Shell global entrepreneurship innovation prize

Observer Report

Islamabad

Three Entrepreneurs from Pakistan have been shortlisted for Shell LiveWIRE ‘Top Ten Innovators’ a global competition which highlights and rewards LiveWIRE businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation.

‘Top Ten Innovators’ is a worldwide competition open to the alumni of Shell LiveWIRE, a Royal Dutch Shell Social Investment Programme, operating in 15 countries, which enables young people to start their own business and create employment. A public vote, of the shortlisted businesses, is taking place between the 1st – 8th September, with the results helping to determine the winners. The Top Ten will be announced in November during Global Entrepreneurship Week, 13th -19th November.

Joanna Cochrane, VP Social Performance at Shell said “Shell LiveWIRE is very important to Shell, because when we help local entrepreneurs to set up businesses, they create long term sources of income for communities, they create jobs and they help to find innovative solutions to social and economic problems.”

Our Pakistani entrepreneurs have the opportunity to win a top prize of US $15,000, three Runner-up prizes of US $10,000 or seven Merit awards of US $5,000. The programme aims to create role models for other young entrepreneurs, and demonstrate that introducing innovation supports growth and job creation.